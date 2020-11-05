Warning after dinghies are stolen from harbour

The Seago dinghy which was stolen from Wells Harbour. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Several dinghies have been stolen from the harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, prompting a police warning against “opportunist thieves”.

PC Paul Bassham said: “Within the past 12 weeks a number of dinghies moored to the harbour in Wells-next-the-Sea have been stolen.

“These cost approximately £350 to replace which is why we are encouraging owners to keep an eye on their equipment.”

In one incident, a Seago 230 inflatable dinghy was stolen from the harbour on Beach Road sometime between 3pm on Saturday, October 31 and 10pm on Monday, November 2.

And a Waveline rubber dinghy was stolen from the harbour between 6pm on November 1 and 10am on November 2, after the culprits cut two bike locks securing the vessel.

A spokesman from the police’s Broads Beat team said: “As part of the Norfolk Police Boat Watch Scheme, we continue to conduct our high visibility patrols along the coast, however we strongly encourage boat owners to keep an eye on not only their own boats, but all boats - especially for owners who may live away or are shielding.

“Please ensure that you keep a detailed list of your boating equipment including serial numbers, which is first line of defence against thieves, which proves invaluable if your property is stolen.

“This will also improve the chances we have of prosecuting offenders.”

The police also recommend boat owners mark their valuable items of property with their postcode, in order to make them less attractive to thieves and easier to identify if stolen.

Anyone who has information about the dinghy thefts should contact PC Bassham on 101.

Broads Beat officers are based at Hoveton and promote the use of Boatshield which is a crime prevention initiative providing a useful booklet with advice and a place to record serial, model, Hin and Vin numbers of boats, outboards, chart plotters and trailers.

They also send out periodic alerts on marine crime and Intelligence by email. To receive these, get in touch with the police by emailing Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.