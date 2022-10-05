News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Gamekeeper shot and poisoned birds of prey at national nature reserves

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:38 PM October 5, 2022
Dead buzzard killed by Norfolk gamekeeper Matthew Stroud

Dead buzzard killed by Norfolk gamekeeper Matthew Stroud (inset) - Credit: RSPB

A gamekeeper has admitted illegally shooting and poisoning birds of prey at internationally important wildlife sites. 

Matthew Stroud, 46, from Fengate at Weeting, near Thetford, dosed dead pheasants with poison as bait to kill buzzards in woodlands near Weeting Heath and Breckland Forest, which are both protected sites.

Goshawk that had been shot by gamekeeper Matthew Stroud

Goshawk that had been shot by gamekeeper Matthew Stroud - Credit: RSPB

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court he admitted shooting five buzzards and one goshawk, the poisoning of another buzzard, the laying of poison baits and illegal possession of poisons including strychnine.

He also became the first person convicted for the unauthorised release of game birds on a Special Protection Area (SPA).

The court heard an investigation was launched when RSPB officers found a young pheasant dead in Belvedere Wood, Weeting, on August 19 last year that had been poisoned.

Matthew Stroud and his defence solicitor Michael Horn (front) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court

Matthew Stroud and his defence solicitor Michael Horn (front) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police later also searched Stroud’s home at Fengate in Weeting and Oisier Carr Wood where they found three dead buzzards that x-rays showed had been shot.

Two pheasant carcasses with extremely high levels of strychnine and a poisoned common buzzard were found in Belvedere Wood, protected because of its internationally important population of stone curlews.

Most Read

  1. 1 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
  2. 2 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
  3. 3 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
  1. 4 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
  2. 5 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
  3. 6 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
  4. 7 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
  5. 8 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
  6. 9 Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
  7. 10 Scholarship launched in memory of pupil - 40 years after tragic death

His mobile phone was also found to contain photos of a dead goshawk and five dead buzzards.

Stroud, self-employed gamekeeper at Fengate Farm, pleaded guilty to six counts of killing a common buzzard and of killing a northern goshawk, both protected species.

Deadly banned poison strychnine was found in the glovebox of Matthew Stroud's 4x4 

Two bottles of banned poison strychnine chloride were discovered in the glovebox of Stroud's 4x4 vehicle - Credit: RSPB

He also admitted possessing four shotguns to kill wild birds, poison without a licence and storing poison incorrectly and releasing 3,400 pheasants into the wild contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Michael Horn, mitigating, said: “There has been a shoot in this area for over 300 years. In 2020 there were no shoots held for obvious reasons. The next year the defendant was, perhaps wrongfully and unlawfully, very keen to restart it.

“At the time these pheasants were being decimated by these buzzards. His livelihood was being decimated.”

He received a 12-month community order, was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and was fined £692 for offences connected with raptor persecution.

Dead pheasant poisoned as bait

Dead pheasant poisoned as bait - Credit: RSPB

Mark Thomas, head of RSPB Investigations UK, said: “It is difficult not to be disappointed with the outcome today considering the significance of the offences and combined efforts of the agencies involved. 

“Laying poison baits out in the open is not only illegal but extremely dangerous and irresponsible. 

“Baits like those being used at Fengate Farm present a deadly risk to any animal or person that might come across it. It is particularly troubling that this was happening on an SPA, a designated area where wildlife and nature should have the highest legal protection.”

PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk police rural crime officer, said: “This investigation is one of the biggest cases of its kind that we have dealt with in Norfolk.

Weeting Heath

Weeting Heath is a protected for its stone curlew population - Credit: Archant

“Stroud's actions were dangerous and inhumane – he shot and poisoned birds of prey as he saw fit, and at will, because it suited him to do so.

"He also used a highly dangerous poison - one that has been banned in the UK for the last 15 years – indiscriminately, which could have had a disastrous effect on other local wildlife and showed a scant disregard for the safety of others.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon