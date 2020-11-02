Prisoner threw ‘urine’ made with a teabag over guard

Scott Calloway who threw liquid at prison officer. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A prisoner with a string 56 previous offences threw liquid over a prison officer after using a teabag to make it look like urine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Calloway threw a liquid disguised as urine over an officer at Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Scott Calloway threw a liquid disguised as urine over an officer at Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scott Calloway 32, carried out the attack on a guard at Wayland Prison and left the officer feeling anxious and worried about catching a possible infection.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said that Calloway, who at the time was serving four years for robbery, had thrown the liquid as the officer approached his cell.

Mrs Tucker said: “The liquid was cloudy and smelt of urine and made contact with his face and clothing.”

Mrs Tucker said the incident left the prison officer feeling anxious and said he believed the attack had been a random one and had been carried out to repay a debt to another prisoner.

She said in an impact statement the prison officer said he felt concerned for his health and concern for his colleagues.

She said when officers then carried out a search of Calloway’s cell as a result of the attack they found a metal spike on a table in his cell.

She said that a statement from the prison highlighted the problems unauthorised weapons caused to the smooth running of the jail and said they could have very serious repercussions in a prison environment.

Mrs Tucker said that Calloway had declined to make any comment when interviewed.

The court heard that Calloway had 30 convictions for 56 offences including previous convictions for having a weapon.

Calloway, who is still a serving prisoner, admitted assault and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon on September 7, 2017.

Jailing him for 15 months Judge Maureen Bacon said he had thrown a liquid over the prison officer wanting him to think it was urine.

“He was concerned as to what had been poured over him and worried as to whether he may be infected with something.”

Dudley Beal, for Calloway, accepted it was a deeply unpleasant offence, but said that Calloway had made up a mixture using a tea bag to make the prison officer think it was urine.

He said that he had carried out the offence to repay a drugs debt.

Mr Beal said that Calloway had made good use of his time in prison and attended various courses.