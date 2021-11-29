News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watches worth £62,000 stolen from home in Tilney All Saints

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:52 PM November 29, 2021
Church Road, Tilney All Saints near King's Lynn in West Norfolk

Police are appealing for information after multiple watches were stolen from a home in Church Road, Tilney All Saints. - Credit: Google

Several watches, with a combined value of £62,000, were stolen from a home near King's Lynn.

The property in Church Road, Tilney All Saints, was broken into overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area that evening to come forward.

Those with information should contact DC Andy Smith at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/88322/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

