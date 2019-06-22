Search

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

22 June, 2019 - 06:30
The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Townhouse Road last month. Photo: Costessey Town Council

Archant

A Costessey woman who paid someone £40 to take away her old kitchen was left with a £240 bill after they fly-tipped it on a community woodland.

The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Town House Road last month.

Photographs of the fly-tip show numerous black bin bags, wooden boards and pillows dumped in the popular beauty spot.

People are now being urged to carry out checks before allowing someone to take away their waste.

A Costessey Town Council spokesman said: "The woman said someone knocked on her door and offered to take away the rubbish in her front garden.

"She never asked if they had a licence and she never got a receipt."

The spokesman said the woman was apologetic when she was approached by council and said she had "learned her lesson".

The town council had to pay South Norfolk Council £240 to clear the waste, which was dumped on the weekend of May 18 and 19.

That money was recovered through the invoice paid by the woman.

The spokesman added: "It caused quite a stir in the community because it is a community woodland, and they must have reversed up a track to dump it."

Costessey Town Council is now urging residents to follow these steps when using someone other than South Norfolk Council to take away waste:

- Ask to see the person's waste carrier's licence, which are issued by the Environment Agency. If they do not have a licence, do not use them. To check if someone has a valid licence you can contact the agency on 03708 506506

- Ask where they will be taking the waste.

- Keep a record of any paperwork they give you, including their name, address and waste carrier's licence number.

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: "Householders who fail to meet their duty of care obligations are committing a criminal offence and can either be issued with a fixed penalty notice (currently £300 for South Norfolk Council) or face prosecution.

"A person convicted of an offence of failing to meet their householder duty of care is liable on conviction to an unlimited fine."

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

