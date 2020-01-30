Warning after cold call attempts to trick Norfolk people into giving bank details

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for con cold calls. Pic: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned Norfolk people to watch out for a scam, with con artists claiming to be from BT to trick them into giving out bank details.

Norfolk Trading Standards issued the warning after a number of reports about the telephone cold calls.

In one report a resident was cold called by a man who stated he was calling from BT as 'there had been a fault reported on the line'.

He then went on to say that 'to enable them to proceed with fixing the fault' he needed to 'confirm the residents' identity'.

The cold caller then said to do this he would need the long number from the residents' bank card.

Trading standards officers said: "Fortunately, at this point the resident ended the call and reported the call to us.

"These calls are not genuine. BT will never cold call and ask for payment details or payment card numbers to confirm your identity.

"If you receive this or a similar call our advice is do not give or confirm any details, press any buttons or allow remote access to computer equipment and hang up."

You can report scam calls claiming to be from BT at www.bt.com/scams

And people who have received telephone cold calls they believe to be a scam can report via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.