Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

PUBLISHED: 18:02 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 28 August 2020

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A cyclist was garroted by a rope strung up between trees on a popular cycling route in Norfolk.

The 25-year-old man was left with “extensive” lacerations across his neck following the incident in Edinburgh Way on Monday.

Norfolk Police are warning bikers and cyclists to be careful after the rope was placed at head height in the alleyways from Edinburgh Way and Durham Way.

PC Nik Harris said: “We are concerned as these throughways are sometimes used by cyclists on their way to from work. We do not know why the rope and wood has been put in place but it may be in attempt to discourage cyclists and bikers.

“We would ask you report anti-social behaviour in the areas to police rather than take matters into your own hands if this is the case. Although we know these routes are not strictly meant for cyclists or bikers we do not want to find people are being seriously injured.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Nik Harris on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/60081/20.

