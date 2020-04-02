Search

Warm weekend weather on the way - but best to enjoy it in your garden

PUBLISHED: 11:17 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 02 April 2020

Cromer police Pc Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol the promenade checking that people are not congregating in groups of more than two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer police Pc Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol the promenade checking that people are not congregating in groups of more than two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The weekend is set to bring warmer temperatures across parts of Norfolk, but people are urged to protect themselves and others from coronavirus by abiding by restrictions on where they go.

After a chilly few days, forecasters say Sunday, in particular, will see warmer weather across the region - but police have previously urged people to listen to what the government has said and stay at home.

Last weekend, chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not be tempted to head out for anything other than one form of exercise, essential trips for medicine and food or to assist the vulnerable.

He said “These are probably the most draconian measures this country has ever seen, but they are being done for all the right reasons.

“We all have a responsibility to respect that scientific advice and the prime minister’s very difficult decision and to self isolate, and to only go out for the examples which have been very clearly set out.

“If we do not do that we are putting people’s lives at risk. We will simply extend the duration of this crisis and the NHS will become overwhelmed.”

And, with even warmer weather this weekend, people should stick to enjoying it safely in their gardens or for exercise which can safely be done while observing social distancing measures.

Adam Dury, of University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said temperatures on Saturday would only reach as high as 11 or 12 degrees celsius.

But he said: “A warm wind will bring the temperatures up to a high of 17/18 degrees celsius in the west of the county on Sunday.

“However, it will be a bit cooler on the coast, reaching about 13 or 14 degrees.”

Police have been patrolling areas where they thought people might be tempted to head, to urge them to abide by social distancing guidelines.

That came after large numbers of people headed to the Norfolk coast, including Wells, the weekend before the restrictions were introduced.

Officers were given powers on Thursday, March 26 to fine people who refuse to stay at home and go outside without ‘reasonable excuse’ following the introduction of government measures to tackle Covid-19.

Norfolk police say they engage with people to try to disperse them before resorting to enforcement.

