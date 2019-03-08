Police appeal for help to find wanted Norwich man

Richard Iveson is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Richard Iveson, 36, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Iveson is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 tall, and of a slim build with brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.