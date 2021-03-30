Have you seen these men wanted on recall to prison?
Published: 1:07 PM March 30, 2021
Police are appealing for help with tracing two men who are wanted in Lowestoft.
Karl Taylor, 36, and Bob (or Bobby) Price, 18, are both wanted for prison recall in connection with burglary offences.
It is believed Taylor and Price are together in the Lowestoft area.
A police spokesman said: "Taylor is described as white, about 6ft tall, of heavy build and has brown hair.
"Price is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of thin build, and has black hair and brown eyes.
"If members of the public see them they should not approach them but call police immediately."
With the two men "wanted by officers in Lowestoft" call police or alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
