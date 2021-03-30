News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Have you seen these men wanted on recall to prison?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:07 PM March 30, 2021   
Bobby Price (left) and Karl Taylor (right) are both wanted for prison recall.

Bobby Price (left) and Karl Taylor (right) are both wanted for prison recall. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help with tracing two men who are wanted in Lowestoft.

Karl Taylor, 36, and Bob (or Bobby) Price, 18, are both wanted for prison recall in connection with burglary offences.

It is believed Taylor and Price are together in the Lowestoft area.

Karl Taylor is wanted for prison recall.

Karl Taylor is wanted for prison recall. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

A police spokesman said: "Taylor is described as white, about 6ft tall, of heavy build and has brown hair.

Bobby Price is wanted for prison recall.

Bobby Price is wanted for prison recall. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

"Price is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of thin build, and has black hair and brown eyes.

You may also want to watch:

"If members of the public see them they should not approach them but call police immediately."

With the two men "wanted by officers in Lowestoft" call police or alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
  2. 2 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  3. 3 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
  1. 4 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
  2. 5 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens
  3. 6 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  4. 7 Second home owners 'must pay' as rules set to stop tax dodge
  5. 8 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  6. 9 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
  7. 10 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos for EDP SUNDAY INTERIORS of Bank House in King's Lynn. Pic of a shower head.

Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon