Wanted man arrested in Norwich

A man wanted for a number of offences has been arrested in Norwich.

Shaun Kemp, aged 27, from Norwich, was wanted in connection with theft and failing to appear offences.

Kemp was arrested in the Aylsham Road area of the city this morning (May 13).

He is currently in police custody.