Palm trees and water features stolen in £30,000 west Norfolk burglary

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:17 PM March 28, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Walton Highway during which £30k of stock was stolen from a business in Lynn Road - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Stock worth around £30,000 has been stolen from a business on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border.

The burglary happened at some point between 5pm on Monday, March 21, and 6am on Tuesday, March 22, at a business in Lynn Road in Walton Highway.

It is thought the offenders forced entry into the business before making off with items including palm trees, shrubs, garden ornaments and water features worth around £30,000.

Norfolk Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, including people or vehicles, on the evening of Monday, March 21. 

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who have have been offered these items for sale or any other information that might assist their enquiry. 

Anyone with any information should contact PC 355 Edwards at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/21182/22.

Or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

