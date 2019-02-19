Search

I hope you realise how much heart-ache you caused stealing my son’s bike

19 February, 2019 - 14:58
Cole on his mountain bike before it was stolen Picture: Scott Thompson

Cole on his mountain bike before it was stolen Picture: Scott Thompson

Archant

A 12-year-old boy has been left devastated by the theft of his beloved bike.

The bike was stolen from Downham Market Academy Picture: Scott ThompsonThe bike was stolen from Downham Market Academy Picture: Scott Thompson

Father Scott Thompson said his son Cole’s £450 Voodoo Bantu mountain bike was stolen whilst he was at Downham Market Academy on Wednesday, February 13.

“The CCTV shows the bike being taken at 12:35, but image is not clear enough for the police to get an identity,” said Mr Thompson, from Downham.

“The bike was his 12th birthday present six months ago and he is totally devastated, it was his pride and joy the day before I had posted photos of him on it getting totally covered in mud loving every minute of it.

“He uses the bike for everything, it is now half term and he has no bike. I hope the individual knows how much heart-ache he has caused this 12-year-old.”

