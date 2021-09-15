Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Published: 10:35 AM September 15, 2021

While we’ve enjoyed post-lockdown freedoms over the summer, volunteers are needed to willingly spend more time locked up.

People are needed to visit custody facilities to check on the welfare of those detained by police and the conditions in which they are held for the county's Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) scheme.

Hundreds of people detained by police receive checks from ICV at Norfolk’s four custody centres in King’s Lynn, Aylsham, Wymondham and Great Yarmouth.

The scheme is now seeking new volunteers to join in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, who runs the programme, said: “If you or one of your family members found yourself in police custody, wouldn’t you want someone checking on your welfare?"

To apply, you must be over 18, live in Norfolk and have lived in the UK for more than three years.

For more information, please visit the Norfolk PCC website – norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/who-we-are/key-functions/custody-visiting/ - or email at opccn@norfolk.pnn.police.uk