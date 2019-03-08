Man in 50s taken to hospital with 'broken nose' after violent robbery

Victoria Arcade shopping centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A man in his 50s has been attacked and robbed at Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth this morning.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police were called at around 6.15am after the victim was assaulted, and it is believed cash has been stolen.

The 51-year-old has been taken to the James Paget University Hospital with a suspected broken nose.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Norfolk Police on non-emergency number 101.