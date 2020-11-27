Cyclist attacks car with handlebars and threatens driver

Published: 10:09 AM November 27, 2020

A car was damaged in Eastwood Avenue, Lowestoft at about 3.30pm on Monday, November 23. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A violent cyclist is being hunted by police after he threatened a woman and used his bike handlebars to damage her car.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the criminal damage incident in Lowestoft.

The car was damaged in Eastwood Avenue, Lowestoft at about 3.30pm on Monday, November 23.

It happened when a man, aged about 19, rode his bike out in front of the woman's car, forcing the motorist to brake.

A police spokesman said: "He subsequently made threats to her and caused damage to her car by hitting it with his bike’s handlebars.

"A group of four other males on bikes were also with the suspect."

The man is described as white, 5ft 8in. He was wearing a black coat, a black baseball cap and had blond hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/68037/20, on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update