Cyclist attacks car with handlebars and threatens driver
- Credit: Google Images
A violent cyclist is being hunted by police after he threatened a woman and used his bike handlebars to damage her car.
Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the criminal damage incident in Lowestoft.
The car was damaged in Eastwood Avenue, Lowestoft at about 3.30pm on Monday, November 23.
It happened when a man, aged about 19, rode his bike out in front of the woman's car, forcing the motorist to brake.
A police spokesman said: "He subsequently made threats to her and caused damage to her car by hitting it with his bike’s handlebars.
You may also want to watch:
"A group of four other males on bikes were also with the suspect."
The man is described as white, 5ft 8in. He was wearing a black coat, a black baseball cap and had blond hair.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
- 2 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
- 3 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
- 4 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
- 5 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
- 6 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 7 What does tier two mean for you? Step-by-step guide to new rules
- 8 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
- 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
- 10 Why have Norfolk and Suffolk been placed in Tier 2?
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/68037/20, on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update