Thieves steal much-Instagrammed vintage cockle boat from town

An appeal has been launched to track down a vintage boat after it was stolen from its home in Cromer.

Jonty Young’s clinker boat was taken from Brook Street in Cromer some time during the afternoon of Sunday, October 18.

The wooden boat, which takes its name from its method of construction, is understood to be more than a century old and is a frequently photographed feature of the town.

Mr Young, who had kept it chained up outside his property for a couple of years, said he understood it to be a 1880s cockle boat.

He said: “It’s quite a rare boat by all accounts and it was chained up in the courtyard.”

Mr Young said after discovering the boat had been taken, he had reported it to police and posted an appeal for information on social media.

“It’s not a big boat, it’s about 8ft long but you wouldn’t be able to walk off with it. It’s not a quiet area a lot of the time, so I hope someone saw something.”

He said the theft of the boat was upsetting: “It’s a nice addition to Cromer and I think everyone would like it brought back safely.

“[There’s a lot of] people who have photographed it on Instagram. People know it well.”

Mr Young said it was difficult to put a value on the clinker, which was of great sentimental value, not only to him but others.

He said: “It’s the sentiment really but it is a small part of boating history which was undoubtedly past its best but still found itself a home in the seafaring town of Cromer. I really hope we get it back.

“It’s horrible, it’s upsetting, I know it’s a nice piece of history, so I don’t know why someone would take it and also I think because Cromer is a fishing town people are upset about it. There’s a lot of people talking about it.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it was investigating the theft. Anyone with information should contact 101 or email: enquiries@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number: 36/74117/20