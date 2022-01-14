News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man sentenced for two robberies in two days

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:29 PM January 14, 2022
Harvey Sutton, 18, who is behind bars after admitting two robberies in Norwich.

Harvey Sutton, 18, who is behind bars after admitting two robberies in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A robber threatened to stab one of his victims in two Norwich robberies he carried out on consecutive days, a court has heard.

Harvey Sutton, 18, and another man were involved in two robberies in the city during which one of the victims was told he "would be dead" if he went to police.

Nicola May, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said at about 7.30pm on August 12 last year the victim had been with a friend at a bus stop on Hall Road when they were approached by two men on a push bike, one of whom was sat on the handlebars.

One of the men on the bike asked the two for weed but the victim said he did not have any.

They went to ride away but as they did so saw a silver necklace the victim was wearing and made threats to "stab" him when he refused to give it up.

A silver necklace and ring were taken from the victim who was told he would be stabbed if he went to the police, adding he "would be dead if he did".

The victim felt "light headed and sick" after the robbery and genuinely believed that Sutton had a knife on him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  2. 2 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  3. 3 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
  1. 4 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  2. 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  3. 6 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
  6. 9 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  7. 10 Woman's anger after husband discharged from hospital with Covid

The following day the court heard another victim, who was with friends in Chapelfield Gardens, was asked if he had any weed.

Sutton and the other man attempted to pull his airpods out of his ear before the victim fell to the ground when he was punched and kicked in the face and body.

One of the men put a foot on the victim's wrist in an effort to take the ring and the bracelet he was wearing.

He managed to keep hold of them but they got away with his airpods worth £120.

Sutton, of Draper Way, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (January 14) having previously admitted two counts of robbery.

Sentencing Sutton to 40 months in a young offenders' institution (YOI) Judge Maureen Bacon said the victim of the first robbery was "still traumatised" by what happened even though no actual knife was produced.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said the primary mitigation was his "youth and immaturity".

He said he had a "poor" criminal record for his age and recognised he was facing a custodial sentence of some length.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon