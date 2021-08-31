News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vandals hurl concrete bins from prom

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:10 PM August 31, 2021   
Vandals have hurled North Norfolk District Council's concrete bins from Sheringham prom.

Vandals have hurled North Norfolk District Council's concrete bins from Sheringham prom. - Credit: Liz Withington

Coastal vandals have left a heavy clean up bill in their wake after throwing three concrete bins off of a prom.

The large bins were thrown from East Prom in Sheringham between Saturday evening and Sunday morning (August 28 and 29).

At least two of the three bins were written off in the incident, which has seen councillors working to find replacements for the rest of the holiday season and to hire specialists to remove the heavy waste disposal units from the rocks.

Vandals have hurled North Norfolk District Council's concrete bins from Sheringham prom.

Vandals have hurled North Norfolk District Council's concrete bins from Sheringham prom. - Credit: Liz Withington

North Norfolk district councillor for Sheringham North Liz Withington said: "They're very heavy and are written off, the problem is going to be retrieving them.

"They're going to be problematic because of the weight and the location which is dangerous in itself.

"We had some people down there to minimise disruption and assess the safety issues with it, but in terms of cost we're not really sure about that yet."

Police say they have not been made aware of the incident.


person