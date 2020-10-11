City butcher branded ‘murderer’ in attack by animal rights protestors

Tom Fiddy, left, and Graham Fiddy, right, outside Fiddy's Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich. PIC: Supplied by Tom Fiddy. Archant

A butcher who has been branded a murderer by animal rights protesters has thanked customers and the rest of the community who have rallied round to support him.

Graham Fiddy, 62, found “murderer” and other vile graffiti daubed across the front of his butcher’s shop on Aylsham Road, Norwich which also had two large plate-glass windows smashed by protestors.

Mr Fiddy, who set up Fiddy’s Butchers in 1986, reported the damage to police.

He said he is well aware there are different points of view but could not understand why those responsible could not come and talk to him rather than attacking his shop.

Mr Fiddy said: “It’s some animal rights group - they don’t agree with what I’m doing.

“I’ve got friends who are vegetarian but I don’t say you’re wrong or you’re right.

“If they want to do something come in and have a debate with me rather than calling me a murderer and writing it all over the building.

“They wanted to have their say and that’s it, but it doesn’t seem right to me.”

Following the attack, which is understood to have happened in the early hours of Thursday October 8, Mr Fiddy lost a morning’s trade as he and his son Tom worked with others at the store to clean up the mess that had been left behind by the vandals.

He said: “I turned up for work and unfortunately saw all this mess and thought ‘Oh no’.

“I can get it repaired on the insurance but its the hassle and aggravation.

“We had to shut all Thursday morning because there was glass everywhere. It took four to five hours to clear it up.”

But Mr Fiddy said he has been heartened by the response of customers and the community since the attack.

He said: “It’s nice to see people have been rallying round.

“We seem to have seen everyone this week so its been nice they’ve been showing a bit of support from customers. It’s been lovely.”

As well as Fiddy’s Butcher it is understood Hazel’s Butchers in Corbet Avenue, Sprowston, has also been targeted by vandals who daubed slogans on the property and glued locks in a separate incident which is believed to have happened overnight on Friday, October 9 and was discovered on Saturday, October 10.

Information to police on 101.