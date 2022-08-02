News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Van driver faces jail after crash while going wrong-way on A47

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:03 PM August 2, 2022
Police attending the scene of an overturned van

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit - Credit: Danielle Booden

A van driver who crashed into a car while travelling on the wrong side of the A47 has been told he faces a jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving.

The white Ford Transit van was travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway on July 21 when it collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka at Postwick. 

Three people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit - Credit: Danielle Booden

Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to dangerous driving, possession of a knife and driving without valid insurance. 

He was committed to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Crown after magistrates decided they had insufficient powers to sentence him.

Dangerous driving carries a sentence of up to two years.

Drivers travelling in the opposite carriageway looked on in horror as the van travelled into busy oncoming traffic.

Dave Peters said: “I could see it driving in the fast lane in and out of traffic. I couldn’t believe it, he was going very fast."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret

Food and Drink

5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon