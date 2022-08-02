Van driver faces jail after crash while going wrong-way on A47

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit - Credit: Danielle Booden

A van driver who crashed into a car while travelling on the wrong side of the A47 has been told he faces a jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving.

The white Ford Transit van was travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway on July 21 when it collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka at Postwick.

Three people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to dangerous driving, possession of a knife and driving without valid insurance.

He was committed to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Crown after magistrates decided they had insufficient powers to sentence him.

Dangerous driving carries a sentence of up to two years.

Drivers travelling in the opposite carriageway looked on in horror as the van travelled into busy oncoming traffic.

Dave Peters said: “I could see it driving in the fast lane in and out of traffic. I couldn’t believe it, he was going very fast."