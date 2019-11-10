Norfolk's unsolved murders: can you help police crack these cases?

Police are still hoping to find the information that will close the investigations on several unsolved murders. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A number of Norfolk murders remain unsolved to this day. Do you know anything that could help the police make a crucial breakthrough?

A body found near Cockley Cley is still unidentified. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary A body found near Cockley Cley is still unidentified. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Headless body found near Cockley Cley

Dating back to August 1974, this case involves a still unidentified woman wearing a pink nightdress found on farm land near Cockley Cley.

Her head had been cut off, her hands tied with string and the body was badly decomposed.

Police still don't know who she was or who killed her, despite progress in 2008 where a DNA sample was taken from the exhumed body.

Johanna Young

Johanna Young's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Johanna Young's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

14-year-old Johanna Young was found dead on Griston Road in Watton on Boxing Day 1992 after leaving her home on the evening of December 23.

Her body was covered in scratches and a subsequent post-mortem examination revealed that death was caused by drowning and a fractured skull.

A major investigation took place during 1993 and, despite a number of arrests of local men, nobody has been charged in connection with Johanna's death.

Norfolk Police said: "We continue to appeal for new information from local people in Watton and the surrounding area regarding information which could help solve this case.

"Eighteen years have elapsed since Johanna died and some people may have not been prepared to come forward on the original investigation because of allegiances that they then had."

Michelle Bettles' murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Michelle Bettles' murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Michelle Bettles

Michelle Bettles' body was found on the morning of March 31, 2002.

The 22-year-old operated as a street prostitute and was last seen in the red light district of Norwich during the early hours of Friday, March 29 over the Easter weekend.

Her body was found by a local resident in woodland by the side of a country track known as Rush Meadow Road in Scarning, near Dereham, around 20 miles from where she was last seen. She had been strangled. A murder investigation was launched but the killer was never identified.

Natalie Pearman

Natalie Pearman's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Natalie Pearman's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

On Thursday, November 20 1992 a lorry driver on the way to work discovered the body of 16-year-old Natalie Pearman in a lay-by at Ringland Road on the outskirts of Norwich.

Miss Pearman had been working as a prostitute in the red light district of Norwich and was last seen alive in Rouen Road at around 1.15am - a post mortem examination revealed that Natalie had died from Asphyxia.

Forensic swabs showed that semen was present in her body and on her under garments and a DNA crime stain was obtained and loaded onto the national DNA database, the subsequent investigation interviewed over four thousand people with a large number of men providing samples for direct DNA testing.

To date the DNA profile obtained from the semen has not been matched despite a general search carried out with the National DNA Database

Peter Miller

Peter Miller's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Peter Miller's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

24-year-old Peter Miller was found dead from a single stab wound in the kitchen of his home at Camden Place, Great Yarmouth by his brother on Sunday, 9 December 1984.

The murder weapon was never found and a CS aerosol canister was found inside the house lying on the floor.

A murder investigation was carried out during 1984 and 1985 and despite a number of arrests no person was charged with the murder. It has been reviewed on a number of occasions but still remains unsolved.

Susan Long

Susan Long lived in Aylsham. At the time of her murder she was employed as a clerk at Norwich Union and had a boyfriend who also lived in the city, so she would regularly travel in on the bus to work or to see him.

Susan Long's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Susan Long's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

At about 5.15am on March 11, 1970 Susan's body was found by a milkman around one-and-a-half miles from Aylsham Market Place on Burgh Road. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

The night before she had been in Norwich with her boyfriend and had caught a late bus home to Aylsham that arrived at the marketplace at 11.10pm. Other passengers confirmed Miss Long got off the bus.

Police believe she was driven to where her body was found but officers do not know if she went voluntarily or was abducted - though it is generally believed she would not have accepted a lift from strangers.

A full scale murder enquiry was launched, led by New Scotland Yard and following forensic recovery of semen left at the scene, it was established that the offender was from a rare blood group and blood samples were taken from men living in the Aylsham area.

Another significant line of enquiry was linked to car paint flakes found on Susan's clothing which showed that the paint had originally been pompadour blue and then been re sprayed metallic maroon.

These lines of enquiry did not reveal the offender and the case remains unsolved.

If you know anything about any of these cold cases then call 01953 423819 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can find out more about a number of unsolved cases on our investigations editor's podcast Unfinished at https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/unfinished/id1440019429

