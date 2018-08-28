UEA rape investigation not being linked to two sexual assaults in Norwich

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete Archant

Investigations into two sexual assaults which happened in Norwich, within a few hours of each other, are ongoing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police launched investigations after reports women were sexually assaulted on Sunday, November 4 at the former Lidl supermarket in Aylsham Road and in an area of Earlham Cemetery, off Dereham Road.

The attacks, which are not believed to be connected, happened at about 4am, when a woman in her 30s is said to have been attacked in the car park area of the former supermarket, and at about 6am when a woman, in her 20s, is said to have been sexually assaulted at the cemetery.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the Aylsham Road assault were “ongoing” while the Earlham cemetery probe was “continuing”.

Police said neither incident was being linked to the reported rape of a woman near to the lake at the UEA on Thursday (December 6) morning.