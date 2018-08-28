Search

Advanced search

UEA rape investigation not being linked to two sexual assaults in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:43 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:43 08 December 2018

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Archant

Investigations into two sexual assaults which happened in Norwich, within a few hours of each other, are ongoing.

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police launched investigations after reports women were sexually assaulted on Sunday, November 4 at the former Lidl supermarket in Aylsham Road and in an area of Earlham Cemetery, off Dereham Road.

The attacks, which are not believed to be connected, happened at about 4am, when a woman in her 30s is said to have been attacked in the car park area of the former supermarket, and at about 6am when a woman, in her 20s, is said to have been sexually assaulted at the cemetery.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the Aylsham Road assault were “ongoing” while the Earlham cemetery probe was “continuing”.

Police said neither incident was being linked to the reported rape of a woman near to the lake at the UEA on Thursday (December 6) morning.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Weird Norfolk: The incredible time when a tiger came to tea at Potter Heigham

On December 22 1845 a tiger escaped from a travelling menagerie at Potter Heigham. Picture: EDP Library

Special Report ‘Impossible to rely on’: East Anglia’s trains have just posted their worst ever performance

Jamie Burles, MD of Abellio Greater Anglia said the company is investing huge sums in improving performance. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast