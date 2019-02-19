Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

Dive teams are searching UEA lake for missing student Nick Sadler.

A white tent and scene seal have been erected at the UEA lake as dive teams continue the search for missing student Nick Sadler.

Nick Sadler has been missing since Friday morning.

It comes after police and search teams returned to the site over the weekend following up on a potential CCTV sighting of the 25-year-old.

Footage from the campus cameras have captured a man walking through the area at around 4.30am on the night Nick disappeared.

He has not been seen since he disappeared from his home at Helena Road in Earlham early Friday, February 8.

Nick left his phone, wallet and keys behind, and his family believe he did not have a jacket on.

Dive teams are searching UEA lake for missing student Nick Sadler.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have got a dive team in today to assist us in our search around the lake area, which is why there is a lot of activity.

“The family are aware there is a dive team helping us with the searches today.”

Nick’s brother Oliver, 31, said it had been the “worst week of their lives”, but they hoped for positive news.

“We are struggling a bit and it has been exhausting,” he said.

Missing UEA student Nick Sadler's mother Tracy and brother Oliver have issued a plea for him to get in touch. Nick has been missing since early Friday morning.

“We just hope for some sort of positive news, or just any sort of news.”

His mum, Tracy, put out a plea for her son to get in touch last week.

She said: “Just please come home. You are not in any trouble, we just want you home.”

Nick is in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA, after moving to the city from his home town of King’s Lynn.

He had been “worried” about the future after graduation, his family said, and was last seen by his house mates in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nick’s father Will Sadler, 59, has urged his son to let them know he is safe as concerns build over his safety.

“We are all very worried about you and want to know you are safe,” said Mr Sadler. “Whatever you may think, nobody thinks any less of you.

“Your family and friends love you dearly and want to see you again. Please contact us to let us know you are safe. Ring the police or if you have not got any money reverse charge to call us.”

Nick is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with dark brown hair, wearing glasses, he has stubble and he speaks with a Norfolk accent.

Anybody who has seen Nick or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday, February 10 2019.