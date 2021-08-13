Former teacher admits sex offences against young boys

Published: 3:20 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM August 13, 2021

A former teacher faces a lengthy jail term after he admitted a string of sex offences against young boys.

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles. 59, of Dockray, Penrith in Cumbria, who appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court, admitted a number of indecent assault on boys under 14 years of age and two serious sexual offences on one boy.

The offences are said to have taken place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while Castles taught at Glebe House School, in Hunstanton and involve a total of five victims.

Castles later went on to be head of Earlham High School, Norwich, but none of the charges relate to his tenure there.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the pleas entered by Castles were acceptable to the prosecution.

She said the pleas related to five victims and happened in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"We are accepting those pleas and there is no need for a trial in this particular case."

David Wales, defending asked for reports in the case.

Judge Andrew Shaw ordered a report to assess the dangerousness of Castles and adjourned sentence until September 17.

He said the hearing should last about 90 minutes.

He granted Castles conditional bail but said he must co-operate with the report which will access what danger Castles poses.

Castles was told that he must attend the sentencing hearing in person.







