Two remain under investigation following arrest drama in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted. Submitted

Police are continuing to investigate after four people were arrested and a Taser drawn on a man after a car was stopped in Norwich.

Three people were taken away by police after an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, where a Land Rover-type vehicle was stopped by officers.

A man, who was later arrested, was threatened with a Taser by officers during the drama which unfolded at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 4 following an initial incident in Hall Road.

A police spokesman said a man, in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, posssession of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs remains under police investigation while enquiries are ongoing. A woman, also in her 30s, arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking also remains under investigation while the two other people arrested have been released with no further action.