Police linking two city arson attacks

Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

Two early morning fires in Norwich are being linked by police - and treated as arson.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the blazes on Calvert Street and Prince of Wales Road and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Firefighters were first called at 5.26am on Saturday to a suspected arson at a property in Balderston Court, Calvert Street.

Engines from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended and the crews used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire. A positive pressure fan was used to remove smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots.

At 6.30am, police were made aware of a suspected arson on Prince of Wales Road, in which some bedding had been set on fire.

The area close to the Nelson Hotel was cordoned off by police after several explosions were heard by members of the public.

A fire crew from Earlham attended and put out the fire.

Nobody was injured in either fire, and police said they believed the incidents were like to be connected.