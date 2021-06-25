Mountain bikes stolen from outside McDonald's restaurant

Published: 8:35 AM June 25, 2021

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Sunday June 20 outside McDonald’s in Arbor Lane in Pakefield.

Around that time, two unknown suspects cut the bike locks and then stole a black and green Carrera mountain bike and a black Trek Mountain bike.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting crime reference number, 37/33064/21 or 37/33052/21.

You can also visit their website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101.