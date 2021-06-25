News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mountain bikes stolen from outside McDonald's restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:35 AM June 25, 2021   
Two mountain bikes which were locked outside of a Mcdonald’s restaurant in Pakefield have been stolen. 

Two mountain bikes which were locked outside of a McDonald’s restaurant have been stolen. 

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Sunday June 20 outside McDonald’s in Arbor Lane in Pakefield. 

Around that time, two unknown suspects cut the bike locks and then stole a black and green Carrera mountain bike and a black Trek Mountain bike. 

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting crime reference number, 37/33064/21 or 37/33052/21. 

You can also visit their website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email  ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101. 

