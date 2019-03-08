Two men seriously injured following motorbike crash

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car on Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in #CarltonColville in the early hours of this morninghttps://t.co/5djYpt4hCg — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) August 29, 2019

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Officers were called out at midnight on Thursday, August 29 following the crash between the motorbike and car on Ribblesdale, travelling towards the A1145.

A police spokesman said: "The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained life-threatening injuries.

"His pillion passenger, a man in his 20s, also sustained serious injuries including a broken leg."

Both men were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment where they remain.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

The police spokesman added: "The road was closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to get under way but it has since re-opened."

Witnesses or anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) quoting CAD reference two of August 29 to police on 101.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form