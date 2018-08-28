Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Police have charged one man with failing to stop at a crash, and another man for dangerous and drink driving in the same night.

Police were called to Lows Lane shortly after 11pm on Saturday, December 8 following a collision between an Audi A3 and a Peugeot Partner van, at Denmark Bridge near Palgrave.

The driver of the Peugeot fled from the scene, however after further enquiries, was arrested by officers the following day.

Michael Saxton, 35, of Mellis Road in Yaxley, was questioned and charged with failing to stop, failing to provide a roadside breath test and obstruction of police in the execution of their duty.

A second incident happened in Upper Rose Lane in Palgrave on Saturday, December 8, when a black Renault Clio made off from police around 10.30pm.

The car was found a short time later in Wortham in Suffolk.

25-year-old Rhys Woodrow, of Willbye Avenue in Diss, was taken into custody for questioning, and as since been charged in connection with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and drink driving.

Both men were bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on January 8, 2019.