Two men deny attempted murder charge following shooting in Norwich

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Two men denied an attempted murder charge following a shooting in Norwich in which a 19 year-old man suffered serious injuries.

The police cordon around woodland on Adelaide Street in Norwich and surrounding roads after a shooting Tuesday night. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The police cordon around woodland on Adelaide Street in Norwich and surrounding roads after a shooting Tuesday night. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Kallum Eastall, 18, and Jake Brittain, 26, both of no fixed address, denied attempted murder on June 27 last year when they appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

They also denied an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the same date.

Both men also denied another three joint charges they face following the shooting, which happened in the Adelaide Street area of the city.

Eastall and Brittain pleaded not guilty to having a firearm with intent to commit a robbery, attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Ian James, prosecuting, said a trial was expected to last about three to five days.

Michael Clare appeared for Eastall and Andrew Oliver appeared for Brittain at the short hearing.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned their case until Monday, July 1, when it is expected the trial will take place.

Judge Holt remanded both men into custody and there was no application for bail made by either man.

Armed police were called to Adelaide Street at about 2am on June 27, last year, after local residents reported hearing an altercation followed by a gunshot.

The shooting happened in a wooded area cornered by Adelaide Street and West End Street.

Police units, including armed response officers, arrived at the scene to find a teenage victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

The area was sealed off while officers carried out their enquiries in the area

The victim, a 19-year-old man from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey declared it a “critical” incident.