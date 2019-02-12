Two arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences after a local resident reported a noise complaint in Fakenham.

Officers attended an address in Townshend Green East following the complaint and made the arrests just before midnight on Saturday, February 23.

Both have now been released under investigation from custody, with further inquiries continuing.

North Norfolk police said on Twitter: “We can only work with the assistance of the public so if you have any concerns about ASB or drug use in your area please contact us so we can do something about it.”