Two men charged and dogs seized in hare coursing incident
Two men have been charged after making off from officers in an illegal hare coursing incident.
A vehicle and three dogs were also seized as part of a joint police operation on Thursday, March 4.
Police arrested two men following an incident at Emneth at around 4pm on Thursday after they made off from officers across fields after ditching their vehicle.
Police have said two men were arrested and there was possibly one more person they could not locate.
A police spokesperson said: "Both have been charged with Hunting Act 2004 offence of hunting wild mammals with dogs."
Norfolk Rural Crime tweeted about the incident on Thursday, saying a team of local officers including those from Operation Galileo, Operation Randall and King's Lynn arrested the men.
King's Lynn Police also tweeted: "A very good result and not forgetting the assistance of NS Police Dogs and Norfolk Special Constabulary."
