Trouble flares between man and woman during dog walk

Trouble flared in a 'verbal altercation' on the recreation area at Clarkes Lane in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after trouble flared in an incident at a recreation area between a dog walker and a man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking information following a “verbal altercation” between the man and a woman in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “At around 10.30am on Thursday, April 2, a woman was walking her dog on a recreation area near to Clarkes Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft when a verbal altercation took place between the woman and a man.

“Officers would like to speak to the man, or with anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the incident.”

Information should be directed to Suffolk police via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update email Kevyn.Durrant@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

