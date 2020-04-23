Trouble flares between man and woman during dog walk
PUBLISHED: 16:48 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 23 April 2020
Witnesses are being sought after trouble flared in an incident at a recreation area between a dog walker and a man.
Police are seeking information following a “verbal altercation” between the man and a woman in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: “At around 10.30am on Thursday, April 2, a woman was walking her dog on a recreation area near to Clarkes Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft when a verbal altercation took place between the woman and a man.
“Officers would like to speak to the man, or with anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the incident.”
Information should be directed to Suffolk police via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update email Kevyn.Durrant@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
