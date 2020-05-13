Trio to be sentenced for attempted burglary at Norfolk jewellers

Red Lion Street, Aylsham. PIC: Archant.

Three people who attempted to steal from a Norfolk jewellers will be sentenced later this year.

Two men and a woman were arrested and subsequently charged following an attempted break-in at Jenny Christian Jewellers in Red Lion Street, Aylsham, on March 26 this year.

Tania Chapman, 45, of Nelson Close, Aylsham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 13) when she admitted one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The court heard that Chapman’s two co-defendants, Neil Brewster, 37, of Trafalgar Street, Norwich, and Charlie Jennings, 31, of no fixed address, have both previously admitted their parts in the offence having previously been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Judge Katharine Moore, who conducted the hearing via Skype during the coronavirus lockdown, adjourned the case until June 12 for sentence.