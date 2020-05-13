Search

Advanced search

Trio to be sentenced for attempted burglary at Norfolk jewellers

PUBLISHED: 13:09 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 May 2020

Red Lion Street, Aylsham. PIC: Archant.

Red Lion Street, Aylsham. PIC: Archant.

Three people who attempted to steal from a Norfolk jewellers will be sentenced later this year.

Two men and a woman were arrested and subsequently charged following an attempted break-in at Jenny Christian Jewellers in Red Lion Street, Aylsham, on March 26 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Tania Chapman, 45, of Nelson Close, Aylsham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 13) when she admitted one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The court heard that Chapman’s two co-defendants, Neil Brewster, 37, of Trafalgar Street, Norwich, and Charlie Jennings, 31, of no fixed address, have both previously admitted their parts in the offence having previously been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Judge Katharine Moore, who conducted the hearing via Skype during the coronavirus lockdown, adjourned the case until June 12 for sentence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Fired up Canaries chief insists relegations and promotions can only happen if season is concluded

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken to Sky Sports News about Project Restart Picture: Tony Thrussell

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24