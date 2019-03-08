Search

Man accused of raping and threatening to kill woman to go on trial

PUBLISHED: 00:12 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 00:12 05 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The trial of a man accused of a series of offences against a woman, including rape, assaults and making a threat to kill her, is due to open today after a jury was sworn in.

Nathan Atkins, 28, is accused of two counts of rape against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Atkins, of Ber Street, Norwich, is also accused of threatening to kill the woman on May 10.

He has also been charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and a further offence of controlling and coercive behaviour. He has denied all the charges.

A jury of seven men and five women were sworn in on Monday (November 4) for the case which is expected to last about four to five days.

Christopher Wing, prosecuting, will open the case for the prosecution before the jury this morning.

Jude Durr will appear for Atkins.

