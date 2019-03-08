Search

Trial of former magistrate accused of racist attack discharged

PUBLISHED: 10:58 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 July 2019

Nigel Stringer is accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt

The jury in the trial of a former Norfolk magistrate accused of attacking and being racially abusive to a tenant who came to his home to collect his belongings has been discharged.

The Honourable Mrs Philippa Whipple took the decision to discharge the jury two weeks into the trial at Ipswich Crown Court after learning that one of the barristers in the case would be unable to attend court for the foreseeable future.

A retrial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, will take place on October 28.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Nigel Stringer, 68, and his son Rowan Stringer, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe.

They have denied racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm to Anthony Munatswa and an alternative charge of assault causing actual bodily harm on January 14 last year.

They have also denied a charge of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress towards Mr Munatswa and an offence of battery, which is an alternative to the assault causing actual bodily harm charge.

