Trial adjourned for man accused of Swaffham burglary at care home

PUBLISHED: 11:51 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man due to go on trial charged with the burglary of a Swaffham care home and stealing jewellery of an 88-year-old woman, has had his case adjourned.

Richard Duggan, 36, of no fixed address, was due to go on trial on the burglary charge at Norwich Crown Court, but his case has now been adjourned to a later date.

Duggan, formerly of Swaffham, has pleaded not guilty to the burglary, which happened on October 21, last year.

Isobel Ascherson, appeared for the prosecution at the hearing on Monday.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case after the trial had to be stood out.

The trial is now likely to take place in August, on a date to be confirmed.

