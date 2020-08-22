Warning over doorstep cold caller seeking personal information

Trading Standards watchdogs have warned people to watch out for a cold caller. Picture posed by models. Picture: James Bass . Archant Norfolk © 2008

Watchdogs have warned people to watch out for a suspected rogue trader who was knocking on doors to obtain personal information.

Norfolk Trading Standards received a report this week of a doorstep cold caller in the NR2 area of Norwich.

The man was knocking on doors on Monday, August 17, requesting personal details and internet provider information.

Officers at Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards department said the man was wearing what purported to be ID, but the card was not visible and he declined to state his name or business details when asked.

Trading Standards officers said if somebody cold calls, people should not feel obliged to answer their door.

They said if people do answer, then they should think about their home security, making sure other doors to the property are locked, before answering the front door.

They said, if the person is offering services or trying to sell something, householders should politely but confidently they you are not interested and close the door.

If the person is claiming to represent an authority, organisation or charity they should ask to see ID. If no ID is offered, the caller refuses to let it be checked, or it cannot be verified as genuine, people should, again, confidently say they are not interested and close the door.

They said, as the cold caller leaves, gathering information about their description or vehicle that can be useful to Trading Standards and police when looking at cold calling incidents.

Doorstep cold calling can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.