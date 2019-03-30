Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk have been warned to watch out for a scam related to solar panels.

Norfolk Trading Standards urged people to be wary of these letters.

Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards said they have had a number of reports from people in the county who have received letters titled ‘Your Solar PV System’.

The letter states people have not ‘received your free health check and service’ and makes claims relating to inverters and their ‘warranties expiring’.

It then asks the recipient to contact the sender to ‘validate your warranty’ and ‘book your free health check’.

But trading standards officers urged people to be very wary of any unsolicited approach and to never agree to services, to having work done or for someone to visit your home if approached in this manner.

They said solar panel owners should always talk to their suppliers before allowing any work or ‘maintenance’ to take place on their panels.

And they added that, generally, a solar panel system does not need servicing, although it may benefit from being cleaned if the panels are dirty.

A spokesman said: “We also recommend that traders who work on a solar panel system are members of the Solar Trade Association and that any work on the electrics of a solar panel system should only be carried out by a qualified electrician.

“Suitably qualified electrician can be found on the Norfolk Trusted Trader website or via the Electrical Safety First website.”

Anyone who has received one of the letters who has agreed to a visit should contact Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.