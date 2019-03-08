Search

Hare coursers abandon 4x4 and flee police

PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 November 2019

The RAV4 which was abandoned by coursers Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Suspected hare coursers left their 4x4 behind when they fled from police.

They abandoned the Toyota RAV4 down a muddy track in the Fens near Wisbech, before making what can't have been the cleanest of getaways on foot.

Officers tweeted: "Has your vehicle given up the ghost? Or you just got it stuck in the mud from your hare coursing activities today? Not to worry we will look after your car for you.

"If you want to come and get your vehicle you can explain why it doesn't have insurance."

