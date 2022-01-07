Windows smashed and tools stolen in spate of van thefts across Broadland
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
Tools have been stolen from vans across Broadland in a spate of thefts in a single night.
Norfolk police received reports of four incidents in which vans had been broken into and a number of items stolen from inside.
The incidents all took place overnight, between January 5 and 6, 2022.
A Citroen van was broken into in Sir Williams Close, Aylsham, and multiple tools were stolen from inside.
A second van, located in Buckenham Road, Aylsham, had its rear windows smashed and tools stolen from within.
More tools were taken from a third van which was broken into while parked in Hungate Street, Aylsham.
In Horsford, a fourth van was broken into in Holt Road overnight between 4pm on November 28 and 8.15am on November 29.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the thefts or anyone acting suspiciously in the above areas during the times stated to come forward.
Police also reminded motorists to never leave doors unlocked when the vehicle is unattended or leave anything on display which could be mistaken for valuables.
The crime numbers for the Aylsham incidents are 36/1334/22, 36/1188/22, and 36/127/22 respectively.
The Horsford incident can be referred to by call number 381 of January 6, 2022.
Anyone with information should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting the relevant crime number.
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.