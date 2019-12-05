'It was like a scene from a film': Neighbours 'shock' as police officers are injured

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street in Lowestoft after two police officers were injured in an early morning raid. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Two police officers were injured after harmful liquid was thrown at them during an early morning raid.

A pre-planned police operation, involving armed officers, was carried out at a home in Tonning Street, Lowestoft during the early hours of yesterday.

One police officer suffered "minor facial burns" while the other sustained minor injuries as they were seriously assaulted during the incident.

A 49-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Scenes of crime officers remained at the scene more than nine hours later as investigations continued.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested after two police officers were seriously assaulted in Lowestoft.

"As part of a pre-planned operation, police attended an address on Tonning Street in the town at around 4.45am on Thursday, December 5.

"Shortly after arriving, a male occupant in the property sprayed a noxious liquid at two police officers.

"Both male officers were then taken to James Paget Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

"One officer has sustained minor facial burns and he remains in a stable condition in hospital. The second officer sustained minor injuries."

Shocked neighbours described the early morning scenes as being like something out of a film as flashing lights, officers armed with guns and shields and firefighters descended on the street.

"It was like a scene from a film," one neighbour said.

"It was 4am onwards and woke up most of the street - police cars, flashing lights, armed police officers and firefighters, the sort of thing you only see in films."

Another neighbour said: "I am just in shock.

"I thought I knew him as he seemed such a nice and quiet chap.

"I did not expect it of him."

A man, who did not want to be named, added: "You do not expect to see something like this in our road - the fire engine was here, there must have been six armed police officers, lights were being shone onto the house.

"There were other police officers in Flensburgh Street opposite and the firefighters had hose reel jets ready to use at the house.

"It is very shocking to hear the police officers have been hurt."

Another witness added: "Police are there to protect us - you don't expect something like this to happen."

Officers are continuing their inquiries into the incident. Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact police quoting 73344/19 via 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.