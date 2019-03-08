Search

Advanced search

Banned driver stole 3.5-tonne tipper truck to go shopping

PUBLISHED: 11:51 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 15 October 2019

Aaron Miller stole an Iveco tipper truck like the one pictured, to do some shopping Picture: Iveco

Aaron Miller stole an Iveco tipper truck like the one pictured, to do some shopping Picture: Iveco

Iveco

A man stole a three-and-a-half tonne tipper truck to do some shopping because he could not afford a taxi.

Aaron Miller, 25, had his licence revoked two years ago over an ongoing medical condition.

And on September 12, police conducting a roads operation around North Walsham stopped him driving an Iveco tipper truck on Midland Road.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard he admitted to officers he had taken the truck to go to the shops, and did not have insurance or a driving licence.

He admitted taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance or a licence on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Emma Wright said: "Officers were assisting in a joint operation on Midland Road and stopped the defendant driving a yellow tipper truck at approximately 9.30am.

"He said the owner leaves it at his daughter's address, who is his partner, and he didn't have permission to drive it. He took the vehicle in order to do some shopping because he couldn't afford a taxi."

Miller, appearing unrepresented, said: "I took the vehicle from my wife's address just do to some shopping, but I handed myself in."

Magistrates banned Miller, of Ashfield Road, North Walsham, from driving for six months.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £32.

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists