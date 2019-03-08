Banned driver stole 3.5-tonne tipper truck to go shopping

Aaron Miller stole an Iveco tipper truck like the one pictured, to do some shopping Picture: Iveco Iveco

A man stole a three-and-a-half tonne tipper truck to do some shopping because he could not afford a taxi.

Aaron Miller, 25, had his licence revoked two years ago over an ongoing medical condition.

And on September 12, police conducting a roads operation around North Walsham stopped him driving an Iveco tipper truck on Midland Road.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard he admitted to officers he had taken the truck to go to the shops, and did not have insurance or a driving licence.

He admitted taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance or a licence on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Emma Wright said: "Officers were assisting in a joint operation on Midland Road and stopped the defendant driving a yellow tipper truck at approximately 9.30am.

"He said the owner leaves it at his daughter's address, who is his partner, and he didn't have permission to drive it. He took the vehicle in order to do some shopping because he couldn't afford a taxi."

Miller, appearing unrepresented, said: "I took the vehicle from my wife's address just do to some shopping, but I handed myself in."

Magistrates banned Miller, of Ashfield Road, North Walsham, from driving for six months.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £32.