Family run business appeals for help to trace stolen motorbike

Grant Newstead of Tinkler's Motorcycles. Picture: Tinkler's Motorcycles Archant

A family-run motorcycle business is appealing for help to track down one of its bikes after it was stolen.

The Yamaha YS125, which is worth around £3,000 and has the registration AO69 EYM, was stolen from on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Tinkler's Motorcycles The Yamaha YS125, which is worth around £3,000 and has the registration AO69 EYM, was stolen from on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Tinkler's Motorcycles

Tinkler's Motorcycles, which is based in Northumberland Street in Norwich, has launched an appeal on social media for one of its courtesy bikes to be returned after it was stolen over the weekend.

The Yamaha YS125, which is worth around £3,000 and has the registration AO69 EYM, was stolen from outside a customer's house on Dereham Road on Sunday, November 17.

Following the theft, Tinkler's is calling on Norfolk's motorcycle community to help locate the bike so it can be recovered.

Grant Newstead, 24, senior sales person at Tinkler's, said: "The customer had the bike at their premises over night, he checked out the front of his house at 10.30pm and the bike was still there, then he checked again just before he went to bed and it was gone."

Mr Newstead said the 125cc bike was one of the business' four courtesy bikes and was also used as a training bike, adding that its loss would have an impact on the company's small fleet.

He said he suspected the bike had either been stolen for a joy ride or to be dismantled for spare parts.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before... Because the bike was a loan bike it wasn't something that could be planned," he said.

"[The customer] was out for three hours trying to search for the bike. It would be bad enough having your own bike stolen."

Mr Newstead said the business had received a good response to its appeal for help.

He said: "We've had a good response on Facebook, about 13,000 have seen the post and it's had 3,000 shares.

"We've got a loyal customer base and lots of people have got in touch [since the theft]. I'd like to thank everybody for their support."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers were investigating the theft. Anyone with any information relating to the crime should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/80686/19, alternatively Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.