Unlicensed dog breeder in west Norfolk fined £10,000 in court

An unlicensed dog breeder from west Norfolk has been fined. Pictured is a dog unrelated to this case. - Credit: PA

An unlicensed dog breeder has been fined more than £10,000 following an investigation.

The dog breeder appeared at court on Wednesday, September 28, after officers carried out a search warrant last December.

Tina Manning, of Market Lane in Crimplesham, pleaded guilty and was fined £4,000, plus a £400 victim surcharge and costs of £5,986.

The joint investigation was carried out by West Norfolk Borough Council with assistance from Norfolk Constabulary.

Stuart Dark MBE, leader of the borough council, said: "Let this be a reminder to people who breed dogs without a licence that we are serious about animal welfare.

"If you do not operate by the rules, we will investigate and we will prosecute.

“I urge residents planning to buy a puppy or kitten from a breeder to ask to see the breeder’s licence and meet the animal’s mum.

"Alternatively, you might want to consider giving a loving home to an older pet by contacting one of the many reputable charities and animal refuges we have operating in our area.”

The borough council has an online guide to buying a pet, which provides tips to ensure a new puppy or kitten has the best start in life.

There is also a list of local licensed breeders.

A person requires a licence if they breed dogs and are advertising a business of selling dogs, making over £1,000 in a 12-month period.

To obtain a licence, the breeder and dogs are regularly inspected, and the breeder must comply with set welfare standards.

When a license is issued, a star rating is given based on welfare standards found at the time of the inspection.

PC Chris Shelley, from the Community Safety Operational Unit and Operation Randall rural crime officer at Norfolk Police, added: “We’re committed to working with all partners to tackle criminality and try to ensure Norfolk has the highest standards of animal welfare.”

Further information on how to apply for a dog breeding licence, and information about conditions can be found on the borough council's website.