Three men jailed in connection with multiple thefts in Norfolk and Suffolk

Three men from London have been jailed in connection with a string of thefts in Norfolk and Suffolk.

More than £8,000 worth of alcohol was stolen between March 12 and August 10 in a number of incidents in Norwich, Ipswich and King's Lynn.

Officers were alerted by a member of the public that a large quantity of alcohol had been stolen from a business premises in Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn.

The vehicle being used by the defendants was stopped shortly afterwards and the alcohol was seized.

The vehicle was also seized due to the driver having no insurance.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, while the remaining suspect was arrested on foot a short distance away.

All three defendants, all of Erskin Road, London, were later identified as suspects in other thefts and were further arrested for these.

They all appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 12, 2022, for sentencing.

Ionut Preda, 21, was sentenced to one year and 18 weeks in prison for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

Alin Chica, 22, was sentenced to one year in prison for theft and given six penalty points on his driving licence for driving without insurance.

Marian Ionite, 26, was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.