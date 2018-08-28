Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Three men who supplied crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Adam Murphy, 28, from Great Yarmouth, Sonny Patience, 21, from London and Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The court heard how officers observed the trio supplying drugs between July and October as part of Operation Gravity.

Police seized a number of mobile phones, cash, an amount of cannabis, as well as a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Murphy was sentenced to three years in prison, Patience was sentenced to four years in prison and Miah-Mora was imprisoned for three years and four months.

Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent, was jailed for three years and four months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent, was jailed for three years and four months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Detective Constable, Elliot Forbes, said: “This is part of our continued efforts to tackle the supply of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth under Operation Gravity.

“I hope [the] sentencing reassures the local community that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in the town and we will seek to prosecute those breaking the law.”