Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 10:07 24 December 2018

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Three men who supplied crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months.

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk PoliceSonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Adam Murphy, 28, from Great Yarmouth, Sonny Patience, 21, from London and Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The court heard how officers observed the trio supplying drugs between July and October as part of Operation Gravity.

Police seized a number of mobile phones, cash, an amount of cannabis, as well as a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Murphy was sentenced to three years in prison, Patience was sentenced to four years in prison and Miah-Mora was imprisoned for three years and four months.

Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent, was jailed for three years and four months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk PoliceJordan Miah-Mora, 18, from Kent, was jailed for three years and four months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Detective Constable, Elliot Forbes, said: “This is part of our continued efforts to tackle the supply of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth under Operation Gravity.

“I hope [the] sentencing reassures the local community that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in the town and we will seek to prosecute those breaking the law.”











