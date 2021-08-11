Three jailed as cocaine found in pork scratchings bag

Published: 6:03 PM August 11, 2021

A man jailed for dealing drugs was caught after disposing of a pork scratchings bag which contained a large quantity white powder.

James Spittles, 38, of no fixed address, was one of three men jailed from the Great Yarmouth area after admitting supplying cocaine.

Thomas Baxter, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Friday August 6 and was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Louis Sullivan, 32, of Seafields Drive, Hopton, appeared at the same hearing and was jailed for four years after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possessing criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Spittles was also jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession of criminal property and one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis at an earlier hearing.

All three defendants were convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between the January 9 and November 20, 2020, and possession with intent to supply cocaine on November 20, 2020.

The police investigation began on November 20 when officers stopped a grey Seat car on Wadham Road in Gorleston.

Sullivan was a front seat passenger in the car and officers found him in possession of six wraps of cocaine when they searched him.

He was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Six large wraps of white powder – later confirmed to be cocaine – were discovered on Sullivan following a search in police custody.

Following his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Hopton-on-Sea connected to Sullivan.

During the search, they discovered a safe containing a number of items, including a large amount of money in money bags and a mobile phone, as well as more cash in a washbag and in a jacket.

As officers arrived at the same address, Spittles fled the property, jumping over a fence into the garden of a neighbouring property, and then "garden hopping” to escape.

He was tracked down by a police dog hiding in a field on Lowestoft Road and arrested. Spittles was seen disposing of a pork scratchings' bag in the front garden of a property as he fled.

Officers later discovered a food container in the bag containing a large quantity of white powder.

Another tin containing money, also believed to have been discarded by Spittles, was found in the front garden of another property.

Officers also uncovered evidence of the supply of cocaine on mobile phones that were seized when they stopped the Seat car in Wadham Road, Gorleston.

This led officers to Baxter who was arrested later that day after being found in possession of six wraps of cocaine.

During the lengthy investigation, officers uncovered evidence of correspondence between Sullivan and Baxter relating to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and the collection of drug debts.

Evidence on Spittles's phone also showed him being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation hearing will take place in due course.

PC Nicholas Woolf-Roberts of the Moonshot East team said: "This investigation is another great example of how the combined policing efforts of Operation Moonshot, Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Beat Managers and response officers working together does lead to the disruption and dismantling of drug networks.

"Our officers work alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit to target the assets of criminals and make sure that no one benefits from such criminal conduct. The results of these custodial sentences show that it's simply not worth dealing drugs in Norfolk.

"If anyone is concerned about drug dealing in their local community or has any information about this happening in their area, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.”