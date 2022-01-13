Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft

Three men are due in court today in connection with the unlawful imprisonment and assault of a teenager in Lowestoft.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 8, when a teenager was held against his will at an address in Jacobs Street and assaulted by two men, before he was allowed to leave.

The victim went to hospital with cuts and bruises to his face and head.

Police arrested two men late on Tuesday, January 11, and a third was arrested in the early morning on Wednesday, January 12.

The men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being charged.

Cory Baker, 24, of Larch Road in Lowestoft, Lavell Farmna, 23, of no fixed address, and Shinda Lee, 33 of Melbourne Road in Lowestoft, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm.

Farman and Lee were also charged with false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The three are all due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court today, Thursday, January 13.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city.